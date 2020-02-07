Bitzeny Trading Down 22% This Week (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $22,174.00 and $3.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00755091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007825 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org.

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.