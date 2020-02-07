BlackCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $31,302.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $31,302.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00026089 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006134 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,760,093 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Upbit, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

