BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.1% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 3,912.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Insiders have sold 61,726 shares of company stock worth $32,958,026 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.58.

BLK stock opened at $554.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.54 and a 52-week high of $555.23. The firm has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

