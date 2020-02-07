Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Holdings Increased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Blackstone Group makes up about 2.2% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $15,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,103,470 shares of company stock valued at $34,102,413 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

