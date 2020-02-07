BLAST Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. BLAST has a market capitalization of $272,501.00 and $6.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003338 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000533 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

999 (999) traded 86.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,064,673 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.