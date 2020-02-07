Blockmason Credit Protocol Reaches 1-Day Volume of $562,408.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Upbit and Kucoin. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $562,408.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.52 or 0.03014737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00215036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031589 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132870 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol launched on August 28th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Trading

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

