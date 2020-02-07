Blocknet (BLOCK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102,371.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 70.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded up 65.2% against the dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $18.88 million and $102,371.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $2.89 or 0.00029591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,535,098 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

