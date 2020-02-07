BlockStamp Market Cap Tops $41.95 Million (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00016482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $41.95 million and approximately $634,862.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,758,822 coins and its circulating supply is 26,215,856 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

