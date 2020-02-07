BLOCKv (VEE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,188.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Tidex, IDEX and Upbit. BLOCKv has a market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $2,188.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.48 or 0.03025265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00219801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00129881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, OKEx, Bittrex, Ethfinex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.