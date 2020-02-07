Bloom Market Capitalization Tops $2.57 Million (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Bloom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, AirSwap, Upbit and TOPBTC. Bloom has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $234.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bloom Profile

Bloom’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bibox, Bittrex, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

