Blue Protocol Market Cap Hits $253,763.00 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Blue Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $253,763.00 and $2.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blue Protocol has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00039916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.24 or 0.05918992 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024267 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 95.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00129058 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00038424 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

