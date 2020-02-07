BonusCloud (BXC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $709.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One BonusCloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $709.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00039570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $577.57 or 0.05911076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005215 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 108.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024320 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00127215 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038715 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003168 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,972,439,477 tokens. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

