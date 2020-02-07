Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Increased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabalex Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $52,180,000. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Booking by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,160.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,960.90 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,009.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,964.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.44 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

