BOOM (BOOM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, BOOM has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $9,759.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.59 or 0.03006720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00219376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00033673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00129446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,838,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,691,598 tokens. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

