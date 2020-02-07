BoostCoin (BOST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.00

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, BoostCoin has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One BoostCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BoostCoin has a market cap of $18,501.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004416 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001238 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006358 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BoostCoin Coin Profile

BOST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io.

Buying and Selling BoostCoin

BoostCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

