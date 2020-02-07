BOScoin Market Capitalization Tops $4.58 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $4.58 million and $5.54 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00047855 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,223,429,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,196,753 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

