Bounty0x Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a market cap of $229,435.00 and $1,479.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Bit-Z, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.49 or 0.03009808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00225462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00130434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x launched on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Bit-Z and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

