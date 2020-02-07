Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,584,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,551,000 after acquiring an additional 444,253 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2,493.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 350,010 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 123,395 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 104,923 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BYD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Wolfe Research cut Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

In related news, VP Brian A. Larson sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $193,715.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,056,777.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,393. Insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $32.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

