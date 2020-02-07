BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 39,283 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

NYSE BP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.39. 431,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,215,370. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92. BP plc has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.