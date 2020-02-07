BQT (BQTX) Market Cap Hits $6.94 Million

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. One BQT token can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, BQT has traded up 166.5% against the dollar. BQT has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and $133,574.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00039271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $574.43 or 0.05906278 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005208 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 102.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024230 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00127254 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039045 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003114 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQTX is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,261,076 tokens. The official website for BQT is bqt.io. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

