BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. UBS Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 12,807 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $440,176.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 3,617 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $120,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,120 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

