Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $559.01 Million

Brokerages predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will report $559.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $511.00 million to $596.10 million. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $696.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLF. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

CLF stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is 11.27%.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,021,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after buying an additional 2,965,883 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,544,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after buying an additional 2,115,041 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,807,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,386,000 after buying an additional 1,372,172 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $12,290,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,612,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after buying an additional 739,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.