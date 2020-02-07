Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce $138.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $139.00 million. Cohu reported sales of $170.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $579.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $580.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $659.10 million, with estimates ranging from $658.09 million to $660.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on COHU shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cohu by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cohu by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cohu by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cohu by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $981.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.47. Cohu has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $25.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

