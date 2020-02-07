Brokerages Anticipate G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Announce -$0.97 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.97) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($3.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($3.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTHX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.51. 2,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,145. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.31. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,603,000 after buying an additional 100,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 95.3% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 535,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 261,383 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 33.5% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 390,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 360,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

