Brokerages Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.62. Insight Enterprises reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

NSIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $79.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 215,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,235. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $73.22.

In related news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,134.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,361.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,255,000 after buying an additional 1,357,545 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 292,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 90,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.