Brokerages Anticipate RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RMR Group’s earnings. RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RMR Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 324.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 223.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMR Group stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 121,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,302. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.14. RMR Group has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

