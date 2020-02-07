Brokerages Anticipate Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Valvoline posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. 2,557,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 8.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,395,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1,083.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 196,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 52,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

