Brokerages Anticipate Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) to Post $0.36 EPS

Analysts expect that Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yirendai’s earnings. Yirendai posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yirendai will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yirendai.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $287.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.41 million. Yirendai had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

YRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.20 to $3.70 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Yirendai from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Yirendai presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.54.

YRD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Yirendai has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $17.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yirendai during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Yirendai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Yirendai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Yirendai by 17.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yirendai by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

