Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.00. Clearside Biomedical reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 316.25% and a negative net margin of 18,893.49%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million.

CLSD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 41,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 205,444 shares in the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.05.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

