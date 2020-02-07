Brokerages Expect Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.05. Extraction Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Extraction Oil & Gas.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.88 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 10.06%.

XOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 341,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 592,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 50,579 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 363,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,312,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,653,000 after buying an additional 150,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XOG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 2,486,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.07. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

