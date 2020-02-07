Brokerages Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 29.85%.

MBIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,969 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 14,546.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. 43,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,336. The stock has a market cap of $595.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

