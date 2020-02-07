Brokers Issue Forecasts for Qiagen NV’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Qiagen in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Qiagen alerts:

QGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on Qiagen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Commerzbank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.77.

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 29,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,525,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,957,000 after purchasing an additional 471,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,168,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Qiagen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Qiagen by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,884,000 after acquiring an additional 505,694 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 103.5% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,410,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 717,320 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.