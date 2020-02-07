Brokers Set Expectations for Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Crown in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of CCK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.48. 7,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.48. Crown has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $80.37.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 4.37%. Crown’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,077,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 14.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 472,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59,666 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

