Brokers Set Expectations for Napco Security Technologies Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) – Imperial Capital lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $34.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $408.84 million, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 41.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

