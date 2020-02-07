Brokers Set Expectations for Snap Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.94% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,950,956. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. Snap has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,652 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,744,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,552,000 after buying an additional 2,848,867 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,805,000 after buying an additional 1,990,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $30,444,000. Institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,916.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,486,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,442,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $171,448.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 265,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,855,551.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock worth $38,041,418.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

