Brokers Set Expectations for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.85.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.68.

NYSE ZBH traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,428. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.81 and its 200 day moving average is $141.61. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $111.17 and a twelve month high of $159.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,993 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

