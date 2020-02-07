Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at TD Securities

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BEP. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.42. The company had a trading volume of 78,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 9.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.