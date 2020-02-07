Bulwark (BWK) Price Tops $0.0194 on Major Exchanges

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Bulwark has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Bulwark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Bulwark has a total market capitalization of $289,723.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

Bulwark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.