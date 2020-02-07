BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 98.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, BUZZCoin has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $388,406.00 and $223.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 19,999,999,970 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

