Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,614 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Cable One worth $19,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth about $230,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CABO traded down $7.36 on Friday, reaching $1,700.04. 965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,807. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,608.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,401.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 0.41. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $895.27 and a 12 month high of $1,768.92.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 31.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,465.20.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total transaction of $1,186,880.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total transaction of $344,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $508,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,335 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

