Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.75%.

CCMP traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $160.88. 297,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,816. Cabot Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $95.15 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.47 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCMP. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.33.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

