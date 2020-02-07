Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Camden Property Trust worth $18,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 101.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

CPT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,397. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average of $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $96.05 and a 1-year high of $116.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 23,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $2,607,699.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,379,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $10,049,880.00. Insiders have sold 246,945 shares of company stock worth $27,342,946 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

