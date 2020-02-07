Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNI. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.27.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $80.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.443 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

