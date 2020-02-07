Canopy Growth (CGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 542.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. On average, analysts expect Canopy Growth to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CGC opened at $21.17 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

