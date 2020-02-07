Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) will report sales of $71.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.06 million and the lowest is $70.30 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $63.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $280.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $282.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $315.37 million, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $320.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million.

Several research firms have commented on CSII. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -418.56 and a beta of 1.74. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 26.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

