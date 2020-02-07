Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Issues Earnings Results

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.75. The company had a trading volume of 773,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,428. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $118.44 and a 1-year high of $169.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.88.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $701,457.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,954,601.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.