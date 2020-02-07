Castle Price Tops $0.0099 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $162,058.00 and $114.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.03 or 0.01210408 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022970 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004363 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000957 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,695,046 coins and its circulating supply is 16,298,018 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

