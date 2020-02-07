Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $886,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 14,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup cut their price target on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.76.

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.58. The stock had a trading volume of 739,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

