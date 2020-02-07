CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $189.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.64 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. CBL & Associates Properties updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.03-1.13 EPS.

CBL & Associates Properties stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,941,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,782. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. CBL & Associates Properties has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.27.

In other CBL & Associates Properties news, Director Michael L. Ashner purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

