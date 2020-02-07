Centauri Price Hits $0.0007 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Centauri has a market cap of $31,509.00 and approximately $159.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. In the last week, Centauri has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00039867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.17 or 0.05919009 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005243 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 118.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024266 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00129633 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00038441 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,919,868 coins and its circulating supply is 46,174,999 coins. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

